Ganesha Fest: Devotees offer special pujas at temples

August 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Like every year, this year too Ganesha Festival was celebrated by installing Ganesha idols at houses and public places and also by offering special pujas at Temples across the city on Saturday last. Amidst COVID fear, festival was celebrated in a simple manner by following the COVID guidelines issued by the Government.

All these years, Ganesha idols were purchased and taken home in procession along with Nagari, Dolu, folk troupes and DJ sounds; But this year, due to COVID restrictions, procession was banned. Youth troupes, who installed Ganesha idols in their area streets, offered prayers and celebrated the Fest. Also, few others installed idols at their respective houses and offered pujas.

Pujas at Temples: Special puja was offered at 101 Ganapati Temple in Agrahara on Saturday as part of the Festival.

Special pujas were also performed at Ganapati Temple near K.R. Police Station, Panchamukhi Temple near Private Bus Stand, T.K. Layout, Siddarthanagar, Paduvarahalli, Bogadi 2nd Stage, Ramakrishnanagar, Sharadadevinagar and Vivekananda Circle Ganapati Temple.

Temples closed: Devotees were banned at Muzrai temples including Vinayaka Temple at Palace North Gate which otherwise saw large number of devotees throughout the festive days.

There was also practice of offering puja at the Palace temple before taking Ganesha idols home for installation.