Siddaramaiah and his chair are strong: Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa

June 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With talks about a possible change in leadership in the State making rounds, Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa ruled out such possibilities stating that both the Chief Minister’s chair and person currently sitting on it (Siddaramaiah) were strong and it was only rumours that was being spread about change of leadership.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in the 11th International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace premises, Mahadevappa said, “We do not know about which chair is going to change, but as far as we know, there is no such possibility of change in the Chief Minister’s chair.”

Dr. Mahadevappa, who took a dig at Opposition parties, said the BJP had been daydreaming of forming a Government in the State. Neither BJP nor JD(S) has formed a Government with a majority. While JD(S) has enjoyed power only by forming coalition Governments, BJP has formed

Governments only through ‘Operation Kamala’, he said.

“The present Congress Government has over 135 MLAs, and it is not an easy game to persuade our MLAs through ‘Operation Kamala’. We also have information about the BJP’s failed bid to induce our MLAs. Our Government has been elected by the people for five years, and we will complete our term,” he added.