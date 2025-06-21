Yoga Day held in city

June 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated on a grand scale with various educational institutions and associations organising Yoga sessions at multiple venues across the city this morning.

The main event of the International Day of Yoga was held in front of the sprawling Mysore Palace, with thousands of Yoga enthusiasts, including students from various schools and colleges, children with special needs, foreign students and officials from various departments participating in the event and performing various asanas according to the protocol. The event was jointly organised by the District Administration, Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and Department of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy). Though the organisers had anticipated a crowd of over 15,000 at the Mysore Palace, only around 7,000 participants turned up. Elsewhere in the city, Yoga was performed at multiple locations, including educational institutions and the University of Mysore, resulting in scattered celebrations rather than a single, unified performance.

The participants started assembling at the Mysore Palace premises as early as 5.30 am in various groups along with Yoga mats and water bottles.

At about 6.50 am, the event began with a warm-up followed by the performance of various Yogasanas from 7 am to 7.45 am as per the Common Yoga Protocol.

The authorities had built a big stage measuring 40 ft. width x 25 ft. length with an LED screen in the backdrop and another stage measuring 20 ft. x 15 ft to help the participants follow the instructions by Yoga gurus.

Earlier, inaugurating the event by lighting the lamp, Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, spoke about the importance of Yoga and said, “Yoga was one of the ancient methods followed by people to maintain good physical and mental health.”

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa and CIIL Director Prof. Shailendra Mohan seen lighting the lamp to inaugurate the 11th International Day of Yoga at Mysore Palace premises this morning as DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar look on.

Roots in India

“It has been proven that by practising Yoga, one can maintain good health. Though Yoga has roots in India, it has gained popularity across the globe, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare June 21 as International Day of Yoga. The day is not only to promote Yoga, but to send a message that the whole world is one family and everyone is equal,” he said.

Dr. Mahadevappa also remembered Mysureans setting a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering for a single event during the International Day of Yoga held on June 21, 2017, at the Mysore Race Course premises.

Later speaking to media persons, Dr. Mahadevappa, when asked about the commercialisation of Yoga, said it was not possible to provide everything at a free of cost as it involved many teachers who had dedicated their lives to Yoga.

For a question related to Yoga University, Dr. Mahadevappa was very clear in stating that it was not possible to come out with Universities for every subject. “Yoga being an integral part of the health sector, the concerned University will initiate measures to include Yoga in its curriculum,” he added.

‘Yoga Gurus of Mysuru are known worldwide’

During his address at International Day of Yoga celebrations, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar remembered the contributions of Yoga Gurus from Mysuru for popularising Yoga across the globe.

“Mysuru has been at the forefront of promoting Yoga for decades. Yoga gurus from Mysuru have received international acclaim by taking Yoga to various parts of the world. Practising Yoga in a pleasant weather will help in maintaining good mental and physical health,” he added.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO Ukesh Kumar, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana, District AYUSH Officer Dr. C. Renuka Devi and other officials, members of various Yoga Associations, took part in today’s event.

It may be noted that as a prelude to International Day of Yoga, the Department of AYUSH had conducted various programmes such as ‘Yoga Dhanush’,’ Yoga Unplug’ and ‘Harita Yoga’ at various locations in the city, including the Mysore Palace and Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

Similar programmes were held in various locations in the city, including Suttur Mutt premises in Suttur, Payana Car Museum on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SDNR) Stadium, Manasagangothri campus by the University of Mysore, JSS Ayurveda Medical College, SBRR Mahajana First Grade College and Maharaja’s College, among several other venues.