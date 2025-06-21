Spare wheels new target for thieves

June 21, 2025

Wheels of 14 Thar vehicles in Vijayanagar Second, Third Stages stolen in one night

Mysore/Mysuru: Gone are the days when tyre thieves would painstakingly balance vehicles on large stones to remove all four wheels. These criminals have now adopted new tactics and have started targeting the spare wheels mounted on the back of Mahindra Thar vehicles in some localities.

Reports of Thar spare tyre thefts have been surfacing, with multiple vehicles being hit in a single night and entire sets of tyres along with alloy wheel discs being stolen. These thefts are mostly occurring in residential areas.

In the early hours of June 18, between approximately 1.30 am and 3.30 am, thieves targeted 14 Thar vehicles in Vijayanagar Second Stage near the Kannada Sahitya Parishat and in Vijayanagar Third Stage behind Aishwarya Hospital. The stolen wheels are estimated to be worth Rs. 5,60,000.

CCTV footage reviewed by the Police shows a man driving a silver XUV500 (old model) systematically targeting the spare wheels of parked Thar vehicles.

Vijayanagar Police Inspector S.D. Suresh Kumar stated that the suspect in the silver XUV500 has been monitoring cars on various residential roads for months, looking for alloy-wheel-fitted vehicles parked close to compound walls, making them easy targets for a swift theft and escape.

In one CCTV clip from Vijayanagar Second Stage, a man wearing a cap is seen calmly detaching the spare wheel in the dead of night while other vehicles pass by. Once removed, he rolls the wheel to his car for a quick getaway. Police investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest the culprits involved.

Alloy wheels are a popular upgrade among vehicle owners due to their stylish appearance, lighter weight compared to steel wheels, and the performance benefits they offer, including improved fuel efficiency and better braking. Because of their high resale value, thieves often sell these stolen wheels through online marketplaces.

Alloy wheels are made from combination of magnesium, aluminium and other metals giving vehicles a premium look.

According to the Police, each alloy wheel and disc costs around Rs. 40,000, significantly more than conventional steel wheels, which are heavier but more durable and resilient. In contrast, alloy wheels provide better heat dissipation, enhancing overall braking performance.