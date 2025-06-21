CM to chair Dasara High Power Committee meeting on June 26

June 21, 2025

Bengaluru: Hopes flicker high on grand Dasara celebrations this year, with the situation being conducive as the dams in Mysuru region are nearing its brim, following incessant rainfall in Cauvery catchment area.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds Finance portfolio, has convened Dasara High Power Committee meeting here on June 26 at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha. The District Administration of Mysuru has been instructed to be present at the meeting, along with the elected representatives concerned, Ministers of Tourism, Kannada and Culture, Urban Development, Home and the Secretaries of respective Departments.

For the first time after a gap of 45 years, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam is most likely to reach its full capacity of 124.80 feet this month itself, as the water level in the dam has already touched 118.60 feet.

Siddaramaiah, who is holding the reins of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for the second term, seems to have made up his mind for hosting Dasara uniquely, setting a precedent unlike all these years. Another reason to rejoice is, abundant rain the south west monsoon has showered this time in the preceding months triggering farming activities and improving power generation capacity averting any chances of power disruption.

Unlike Navaratri that concludes with Vijayadashami on the tenth day, Dasara this year will be a 11-day spectacle. If sources are to be believed, the annual cultural jamboree may get more funds, that may not just boost the tourism potential of the State, but also attract a large number of tourists to the tourist spots in and around the borders of Mysuru.

As is the style of functioning of CM Siddaramaiah, the chief guest who inaugurates Dasara every year at Chamundi Hill is not decided at the maiden Dasara High Power meeting. The decision is left to the prerogative of CM Siddaramaiah. The meeting is expected to take a call on its financial commitment for the annual festival and the preparations undertaken so far by the District Administration.