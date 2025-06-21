Drop Cauvery Aarti, Amusement Park plans at KRS Dam: Farmers

June 21, 2025

Government has taken a unilateral, irrational decision without public consultation, alleges Raitha Sangha

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) State President Badagalapura Nagendra has urged the State Government to immediately drop its proposed plans for conducting Cauvery Aarti and establishing an Amusement Park at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Reservoir.

Addressing a press conference at the Pathrakarthara Bhavan in the city recently, Nagendra criticised the Congress Government in Karnataka for pushing ahead with the plans without seeking public opinion, especially near the historic Dam, which he described as sensitive and vital for the region.

He condemned the initiative as ‘irrational and superstitious’ and questioned the need to spend Rs. 92 crore on the Cauvery Aarti project, terming it a “meaningless and unjustifiable waste of public money.”

Nagendra recalled that a similar Disneyland-style project had earlier been proposed but was dropped following strong opposition from the Raitha Sangha and other organisations.

“Reviving the Amusement Park plan without consulting the people is unacceptable. Our priority must be the safety and integrity of the dam, not entertainment infrastructure,” the farmer asserted.

Compensation for farmers

Highlighting another pressing issue, Nagendra demanded that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) ensure rightful compensation for farmers whose lands were acquired for Film City at Immavu village, Chikkaiahanachatra Hobli, Nanjangud taluk.

The Board has acquired 1,123 acres, part of which is earmarked for the Film City. However, about 700 farmers have been cultivating these lands for 70 – 80 years and have applied for regularisation.

While the Government has sanctioned Rs. 18 crore and promised an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 4 lakh per farmer with unauthorised cultivation rights, he alleged that the compensation is being diverted to ineligible beneficiaries from other taluks.

He demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against corrupt officials, insisting that genuine cultivators be compensated without delay.

Protest against land acquisition

KRRS has also announced a Statewide protest “Devanahalli Chalo” on June 25, opposing the proposed acquisition of approximately 1,777 acres of fertile land across 13 villages in Channarayapatna Hobli, Devanahalli taluk, by the KIADB.

Nagendra reminded that farmers had earlier resisted similar attempts during BJP regime, with Congress leaders — including the current CM Siddaramaiah — then assuring that forced acquisition would not be allowed.

Protestors now accuse the Government of going back on its promise. Farmers, dalits, daily wage workers, women, youth activists and labourers from across Karnataka will gather in Devanahalli to stage a sit-in protest in front of the Tahsildar’s office demanding the withdrawal of the land acquisition plan, Badagalapura Nagendra said.