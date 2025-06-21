Voters to get EPICs within 15 days: ECI

June 21, 2025

New Delhi: To ensure faster delivery of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) to the voters, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) enabling the delivery of EPICs within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls, including new enrolment of an elector or change in any particulars of an existing elector.

The initiative is in line with the various measures being undertaken by the ECI for the convenience of voters as envisaged by the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, a release said.

The new system will ensure real-time tracking of each stage right from the EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) till the delivery of EPIC to the elector through the Department of Posts (DoP). Electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPICs.

For this purpose, ECI has introduced a dedicated IT module on its recently launched ECINet platform. The new IT platform will replace existing process by re-engineering the current system and streamlining workflow.

DoP’s Application Programme Interface (API) will be integrated with the ECINet for seamless delivery. This initiative aims to enhance service delivery while maintaining data security. Providing prompt and efficient electoral services to all its electors is a major focus area for the ECI.

It may be recalled that in the past four months, the Commission has taken a slew of initiatives for the benefit of voters and other stakeholders.