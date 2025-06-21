MCC inks pact with BPCL to set up Compressed Biogas Plant

June 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: An official agreement was signed on Thursday evening between Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to establish a Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at the Vidyaranyapuram Solid Waste Management Plant (Sewage Farm or Excel Plant).

The signing ceremony took place at the office of MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif. Among those present were Assistant Executive Engineer K.S. Mruthyunjaya and BPCL officials, including Executive Director of the Biofuel Division P. Anil Kumar, General Manager (CBG) R. Shashiprakash, DGM Sanjay Thakur, Karnataka State Head (Retail) Beerum Sukesh and Retail Mysuru Territory Manager Kanwaljyot Singh.

The proposed biogas facility will be set up on a 10-acre land inside the Sewage Farm, with the Plant clearing the wet waste dumped at the site.

The project is part of the Central Government’s SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative aimed at promoting green fuel alternatives. With an estimated investment of Rs. 60-66 crore, the facility is expected to produce 150 tonnes of biogas per day (TPD).

Multiple benefits

Mysuru generates approximately 600 tonnes of waste daily, a significant portion of which accumulates at the Sewage Farm. The new Plant will process over 150 tonnes of organic waste each day, helping ease this burden.

The residual slurry can be used as compost, while the produced biogas will contribute to cleaner energy for municipal vehicles at subsidised rates, along with generating royalty revenue for the MCC.

“This Plant offers a transformative solution for Mysuru’s waste management and energy needs. It not only produces clean energy but also enables efficient solid waste disposal, moving us closer to a zero-waste future,” said Shaikh Tanveer Asif.

Non-profit initiative

BPCL will build and operate the Plant as a non-profit initiative, ensuring efficient conversion of organic waste into biogas fuel. To support smooth operations, MCC has pledged to develop the necessary infrastructure, including access roads and utilities.

“This project, in partnership with the MCC, demonstrates BPCL’s commitment to energy innovation and environmental stewardship. It will bolster green mobility initiatives in India,” added P. Anil Kumar, Executive Director, BPCL.

The initiative also plays a vital role in curbing environmental pollution. Under the SATAT programme, the Centre is partnering with public sector oil marketing companies to establish CBG Plants nationwide, with projects already underway in cities like Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode.

In Karnataka, CBG Plants are being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Mysuru and Hubballi.

With the signing of the agreement, Mysuru becomes the first city in the State to formalise such a project, which is expected to be operational within the next two years.