3-day ‘Kodagu Utsav’ from Jan. 11

Mysuru: After devastating floods and landslides ravaged Kodagu district, the District administration is trying hard to bring back the district, once known for serene hilly landscapes, eye-catching coffee estates and its sacred groves, into the tourism circuit map. And as part of the efforts to boost tourism, a three-day “Kodagu Utsav” or “Pravasi Utsav” is being held in Madikeri from Jan. 11.

Speaking at the calendar release event organised by Mysuru Hotel Owners Association here yesterday, Deputy Director of Tourism Department H.P. Janardhan said that the intention of “Kodagu Utsav” to be organised by Tourism Department is to bring back tourists to Kodagu. The festival will be organised on the lines of Mysuru Winter Festival recently.

He said that a couple of meetings have already been held with the district officials in Madikeri regarding organising the festival. Officials have been asked to make all the preparations for the success of the Utsav.

Wide publicity should be given to ensure that a large number of tourists take part in the festival, he said.

Tourism Department sources told Star of Mysore that a variety of cultural programmes would be held from 6 pm to 10 pm on all the days. In addition, food stalls will be set up and exhibition on handicrafts and others will also be held. The Department of Animal Husbandry will organise a dog show on Jan. 12. The Horticulture Department will organise fruits and flowers show on all the three days at Raja’s Seat in Madikeri from Jan. 11.

An open street festival will be held from 8 am onwards on Jan. 13. Yoga demonstration will also be held at 8 am on Jan. 13, sources added. A budget of Rs. 75 lakh has been earmarked for the Kodagu Utsav.

Complimenting the Mysuru Hotel Owners Association for bringing out a calendar that highlights the tourist places in Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, Janardhan said that the calendar will go a long way in promoting tourism of this particular region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda said that tourists coming to Mysuru usually do not restrict their trips to Mysuru alone but visit Kodagu and Chamarajanagar too. The calendar has been released so that there is wide publicity, along with photos, for such places, he said.

Hotel Owners Association Charitable Trust President Ravi Shastry, Vice President Suresh Ugraiah, Secretary Subramanya Tantri and office-bearers A. Satish, Kumar, K. Bhaskar Shetty and others were present.

