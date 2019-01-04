Ramdas interacts with School Heads on achieving cent percent results in SSLC

Mysuru: In an initiative to achieve 100 percent results in SSLC in the district this year, MLA S.A. Ramdas held an interaction with Heads of Government, aided and unaided schools at Sree Cauvery Educational Institutions premises in Kuvempunagar yesterday.

Addressing the School Heads, he called upon the teachers to instil confidence among the students in the run up to the exam.

Highlighting the role of teachers in realising the dream of cent percent result, the MLA said the teachers should reach out to students and make relentless efforts for driving out any exam fear from the minds of students.

Later, Ramdas distributed prosthetic equipment, hearing aids, Braille kits, CP chair and M.R. kit to 40 specially-abled students. GSS Foundation’s Srihari, B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels, DDPI Mamatha, South Zone BEO Shivakumar and others were present.

