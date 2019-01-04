Ramdas interacts with School Heads on achieving cent percent results in SSLC
News

Ramdas interacts with School Heads on achieving cent percent results in SSLC

Mysuru: In an initiative to achieve 100 percent results in SSLC in the district this year, MLA S.A. Ramdas held an interaction with Heads of Government, aided and unaided schools at Sree Cauvery Educational Institutions premises in Kuvempunagar yesterday.

Addressing the School Heads, he called upon the teachers to instil confidence among the students in the run up to the exam.

Highlighting the role of teachers in realising the dream of cent percent result, the MLA said the teachers should reach out to students and make relentless efforts for driving out any exam fear from the minds of students.

Later, Ramdas distributed prosthetic equipment, hearing aids, Braille kits, CP chair and M.R. kit to 40 specially-abled students. GSS Foundation’s Srihari, B.S. Prashanth of Safe Wheels, DDPI Mamatha, South Zone BEO Shivakumar and others were present.

January 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching