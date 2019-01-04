Student commits suicide

Mysuru: A student from Arunachal Pradesh, who was studying at a private college in city, reportedly committed suicide by hanging self at her room and the incident came to light yesterday morning, when her friends went to her room.

The deceased student is Luma Dreema (22), who was pursuing her final year BA course at a private college here. She was staying at a rented room in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here.

According to Police, Luma committed suicide on Wednesday night, when she was alone and the reason for her death is yet to be ascertained.

N.R. Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary where post-mortem was conducted last evening and the body was handed over to her family members.

N.R. Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

