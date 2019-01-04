Student commits suicide
News

Student commits suicide

Mysuru:  A student from Arunachal Pradesh, who was studying at a private college in city,  reportedly committed suicide by hanging self at her room and the incident came to light yesterday morning, when her friends went to her room.

The deceased student is Luma Dreema (22), who was pursuing her final year BA course at a private college here. She was staying at a rented room in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar here.

According to Police, Luma committed suicide on Wednesday night, when she was alone and the reason for her death is yet to be ascertained.

N.R. Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary where post-mortem was conducted last evening and the body was handed over to her family members.

N.R. Police, who have registered a case in this regard, are investigating.

January 4, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching