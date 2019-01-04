Rush for B.Ed course at KSOU

Rs. 53 lakh earned from application forms so far

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), which had three zero years (2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18) is back with a bang after being given recognition by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has managed to collect a whopping Rs. 53 lakh by distributing applications for the B.Ed course.

KSOU had issued a notification in November last year seeking applications and nearly 5,300 students have applied for the course. The intake is 500 and the applicants have to clear the written test on Feb.10.

Meanwhile, the UGC has extended the last date for submitting applications till Feb.3 and KSOU is hoping to attract more candidates to the two-year course, which is said to be in big demand.

The KSOU for the first time has launched online admissions so that students need not visit the campus to pay the fees and complete other formalities.

According to Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah, the demand for B.Ed is high as it is essential to teach in schools and also since the course is made mandatory for those wishing to join PU Colleges as lecturers.

He also said that they were expecting 5,000 more applications by January end and added that the course at KSOU was meant only for in-service candidates as per the guidelines of NCTE (National Council for Teacher Education).

Convocation at KSOU after four-year gap

After a gap of four years, the Karnataka State Open University is likely to hold the convocation either in January or February.

The students have been anxiously waiting for their degrees all these years and the date will be announced on confirmation from the office of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University.

The Convocation is only for students who have cleared in-house courses for the year 2012-13 admissions. The last convocation was held in March 2015 and the University was de-recognised three months after the 12th convocation.

