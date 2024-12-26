3-day Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur Triveni Sangama from Feb. 10

December 26, 2024

Mysuru: With the 3-day Kumbha Mela scheduled to take place at Triveni Sangama at T. Narasipur in Mysuru from Feb. 10 to 12, a preliminary meeting was held in this regard at Suttur Mutt, foot of Chamundi Hill, this morning.

Addressing the meeting, Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji said that the first Triveni Sangama Kumbha Mela was held in 1989 on the lines of Maha Kumbh Mela of North India.

Pointing out that the Triveni Sangama is the confluence of Kaveri, Kapila and Sphatika rivers, he said that the Kumbha Mela is generally held once in three years. But this Kumbha Mela (Feb. 10 to 12, 2025) is taking place after a gap of 6 years due to COVID pandemic, he said adding that the event features Ankurarpane and Ganapathi Homa at Agasthyeshwara Temple, flag hoisting, a variety of religious and cultural programmes, processions, performance of other Homas, etc.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji urged the District Administration to construct a bridge from Sopanakatte to Yaagashaale and also to make proper preparations for the conduct of Ganga Aarti, which would be one of the star attractions of the event.

Pointing out that the Kumbha Mela is one of the biggest religious events in Southern India, he said, measures must be taken for permanent works without any shortcomings as a larger number of devotees are expected to come for the event, which is taking place after a gap of 6 years.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji said that this is the 12th Kumbha Mela after the first one that was held in 1989. Stressing on the need for keeping the river clean, he said that the Triveni Sangama Kumbha Mela is a boon for those devotees who cannot go to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy assured that all measures will be taken for smooth conduct of the Kumbha Mela and orderly arrangements for benefit of the public.

Former T. Narasipur Taluk Panchayat President Maraiah, who also spoke, urged the District Administration to clear pending bills of the works done during the 2019 Kumbha Mela.

He also demanded asphalting of all roads leading to the event and to take up necessary permanent works at the venue.

SP N. Vishnuvardhana said that the District Police will ensure proper vehicle parking facilities at the venue and smooth vehicular movement. He also outlined the measures that would be taken for maintenance of Law and Order during the three-day event.

Vatal Mutt Seer Sri Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji said that the Triveni Sangama Kumbha Mela is South India’s pride.

Expressing disappointment that the bills of last Kumbha Mela works, which were taken up following his directions, are still pending, he said that because of this, many contractors are not coming forward for carrying out works this time and as such, the District Administration should address this issue at the earliest.

Tiruchi Jayendrapuri Swamiji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Assistant Commissioner Rakshith and other officials were present.