Renaming road akin to delinking a key part of history: Yaduveer

December 26, 2024

Mysuru: As the debate over the proposal to rename Princess Road, which connects Mysuru to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, intensifies, Mysuru royal family scion and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has strongly opposed the move, terming it an attempt to sever a vital link to Mysuru’s rich history and tradition.

Yaduveer voiced his stance on social media with a post titled ‘Mysuru Parampare Ulisona: KRSge Teraluva Margada Princess Rasteyannu Siddaramaiah Aryoga Marga Endu Marunamakarana Maadade Parampareyannu Ulisi’ (Let’s save the tradition of Mysuru and its legacy by not rechristening Princess Road to Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga).

The KRS Road, widely known as Princess Road, is not merely a roadway but a symbol of Mysuru’s cultural and historical heritage. It is named after two princesses — Rajakumari Krishnajammanni and Rajakumari Cheluvajammanni, daughters of Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X and Maharani Kempananjammanni, also known as Vanivilasa Sannidhana.

Landmarks along the road pay homage to the legacy of these princesses. The Princess Krishnajammanni TB Sanatorium (PKTB Sanatorium), established in her memory, stands as a testament to their contributions. Similarly, Cheluvamba Mansion, the residence of Rajakumari Cheluvajammanni and now home to the CFTRI, underscores the road’s deep historical roots.

Renaming Princess Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’ threatens to erase this legacy. The road serves as a bridge to Mysuru’s past, reminding future generations of the Wadiyars’ contributions to the health sector and community welfare, he said.

“Any attempt to rename this road is akin to disregarding the invaluable contributions of the Wadiyars,” stated Yaduveer. “Preserving the name of Princess Road is essential to conserving Mysuru’s cultural and historical traditions, and it is a mark of respect for the contributions of Princess Krishnajammanni and her family,” he added. He further emphasised the importance of honouring Mysureans’ sentiments when making decisions about cultural landmarks. “Erasing such traditions poses a threat to future generations and undermines Mysuru’s identity,” he added.

Maharajakumari Krishnajammanni

The life of Maharajakumari Krishnajammanni, marked by tragedy, is prominently recognised for her significant contributions to the history of Mysore.

Krishnajammanni was married to Colonel Jahagirdar Desaraje Urs, who, along with her three daughters, succumbed to tuberculosis between 1904 and 1913. The family of Krishnajammanni donated 100 acres of land to establish the PKTB Sanatorium in her memory.

The foundation was laid in 1918, with Col. Desaraje Urs contributing a sum of Rs. 75,000 as a corpus towards the hospital’s construction. The PKTB Sanatorium was inaugurated in 1921 and has since functioned as a prominent healthcare facility treating tuberculosis patients.

The land originally belonging to the sanatorium has now been utilised to expand healthcare facilities with the construction of the District Hospital, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Trauma Care Centre, and Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital.