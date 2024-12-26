Opposing good work is BJP’s habit: CM Siddaramaiah
Opposing good work is BJP’s habit: CM Siddaramaiah

December 26, 2024

Belagavi: Reacting to the opposition expressed by the BJP regarding naming the KRS Road in Mysuru as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga,’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised that opposing any good work is the BJP’s habit.

Siddaramaiah spoke to the media this morning while en route to pay final respects to the three soldiers who were martyred in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Responding to the opposition by the BJP to road renaming, he stated that opposing any positive initiative is a habit of the BJP. However, former BJP MP Prathap Simha has supported the Mysuru City Corporation’s decision, he noted.

