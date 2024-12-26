All roads lead to Mysuru

December 26, 2024

Winter tourism picks up in city of Palaces

Mysuru: With year-end holidays announced, tourists from all over the country have been thronging Mysuru to spend quality time with their family and friends visiting some of the best tourist destinations within and outside the city.

The Central Business District (CBD), which includes the busy K.R. Circle, Devaraja Urs Market, Sayyaji Rao Road and surroundings are abuzz with activities with tourists visiting them in large numbers.

There was a surge in the number of visitors to the Mysore Palace yesterday as it was last day of the cultural programmes being organised as a part of Palace Flower Show.

Vehicular movement at Hardinge Circle, K.R. Circle and other junctions connecting the Mysore Palace was also high than usual. Apart from the Palace, there was also increase in the number of visitors to Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, St. Philomena’s Church, Chamundi Hill and other tourist spots.

The long weekend that extends to New Year celebrations has come as blessing in disguise for the hotel owners as a total of 10,500 rooms in 425 hotels have been booked completely till Jan. 1, 2025.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda mentioned that with holidays declared to schools and even Law Courts, there is a surge in the number of visitors to Mysuru.

“Almost all hotels, guest houses and clubs are booked completely for the guests who have been arriving in Mysuru since Dec. 22. Not only the hotels, even the service apartments located on the city outskirts are also booked completely,” he added.