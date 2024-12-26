Egg attack: MLA Munirathna blames DK brothers, Kusuma

December 26, 2024

Bengaluru: R.R. Nagar BJP MLA and former Minister Munirathna alleged a conspiracy to assassinate him after an egg was hurled at him during a programme yesterday.

The incident occurred when Munirathna, along with his supporters, was returning after participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the BJP office in Laggere under the Nandini Layout Police Station limits when miscreants suddenly hurled an egg at him.

BJP workers and the Police covered the MLA to avoid further attack. Following this, the Police detained three individuals, reportedly from the Congress party allegedly responsible for the attack.

Soon after the incident, Munirathna and his followers sat on a dharna demanding action against those responsible. Later, he was taken to K.C. General Hospital in Malleswaram, where the doctors administered the necessary treatment.

Speaking to reporters, Munirathna claimed prior warnings of threats to his life and pointed fingers at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, his brother D.K. Suresh, Congress leader Kusuma and her father Hanumantharayappa, stating they would be responsible if anything untoward occurred.

The MLA, recently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in separate cases, described the incident as a deliberate plot to harm him. He plans to file a formal complaint.

Responding to the accusations, Shivakumar said he was unaware of the developments and would comment after reviewing the details. Munirathna, known for his political rivalry with the DK brothers, has faced multiple controversies, including accusations of caste-based abuse and sexual assault, with legal proceedings ongoing.

Reacting to the allegations made by MLA Munirathna, Kusuma Hanumantharayappa stated that the entire movie ‘Egg Attack’ was scripted and produced by Munirathna. In a post on the ‘X’ platform, Kusuma said that following the FSL report confirming that the voice in an audio recording, in which casteist slurs were used, belonged to Munirathna, the MLA was creating new drama to gain sympathy.