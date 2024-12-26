Does Siddaramaiah lack moral responsibility, asks Vijayendra
Does Siddaramaiah lack moral responsibility, asks Vijayendra

December 26, 2024

Bengaluru: State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has raised concerns, questioning whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lacks moral responsibility, as the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) proposal to rename a road after him has faced significant criticism.

Vijayendra highlighted that the Mysore province was established by the Maharajas and their administrators. He questioned the justifiability of MCC, which lacks elected representatives, making such an important decision to rename a road named after the heiresses of the royal family.

“Does the Chief Minister, while being in power and attempting to establish his name, not feel a moral obligation? Such actions can only be observed in administrations reminiscent of Tughlaq’s rule,” he slammed.

