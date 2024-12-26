KMF launches ‘Nandini’ brand protein-rich idly, dosa batter

December 26, 2024

Bengaluru: In a bid to expand its market nationally, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has introduced its popular ‘Nandini’ brand protein-rich idly and dosa batter.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the idly and dosa batter in the State Capital on Wednesday.

Idly-dosa batter is the latest addition to the wide range of ‘Nandini’ products that are of high quality and have a great demand in markets.

Speaking after the launch, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the KMF has introduced its protein-rich idly-dosa batter at an affordable price for the benefit of consumers.

Pointing out that ‘Nandini Milk’ brand is the pride of every Kannadiga, he said that Nandini Milk and milk products are being supplied to the National Capital Delhi and a few other North Indian States such as Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Stating that most of Nandini Milk products command a great demand in markets, he said, it is delightful to note that a Kannada brand is making waves in the country for its tasty and healthy milk products.

KMF Chairman Bheema Naik said that at present, the idly-dosa batter is being sold in Bengaluru in packs of 450 gms and 900 gms, with the 450 gms pack costing Rs. 40 and the 900 gms pack costing Rs. 80. The KMF has entered into an agreement with a Manufacturing and Packaging Company at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru for market expansion, he added.

Ministers Krishna Byregowda, K. Venkatesh and Dinesh Gundurao, KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy and others were present.