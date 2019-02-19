3-day Kumbha Mela concludes with ‘Punya Snana’

A sea of devotees across South India witness final day

T. Narasipur: The three-day 11th edition of Kumbha Mela at Tirumakudalu Narasipur concluded with thousands of devotees taking ‘Punya Snana’ (sacred bath) in the auspicious ‘Meena and Vrushaba Lagnas’ between 9.15 am and 11.45 am at Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur this morning.

A sea of devotees from Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took sacred bath on the final day today, which coincides with full moon day.

Apart from various Sadhus, Balayasanyasis, women, children, college students and people of all ages, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, MLA Ashwin Kumar also took holy dip in the district’s largest religious gathering event today.

Chief Minister H D. Kumaraswamy who arrived late to the event just sprinkled ‘holy water’ on his head.

The first day of the Mela witnessed few hundreds of people and the number swelled as the day progressed. The second day of the event also saw large number of crowd.

CM prays for peace

Speaking after inaugurating the religious meet, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy described himself as neither ‘Dharma Pracharak’ nor ‘Dharma Rakshak.’ However, he said that he prayed for establishment of peace, progress, good rains and welfare of masses.

He said that he was deeply pained by the disruptive terrorist activities, Kanaganamaradi bus tragedy where innocent children were killed, other heart-rending incidents witnessed across the country.

Angry public raised slogans against the Police for prohibiting the movement of people on a floating bridge from Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple to Triveni Sangama for some time as part of bandobust due to the arrival of Chief Minister.

CM also felicitated Indian Army personnel for building a floating bridge for the occasion.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama’s Athmajnanandaji, Kailsa Ashram’s Sri Jayendrapuri Swamiji, MLCs R. Dharmasena and Appajigowda, MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, DC Abhiram .G. Sankar, Assistant Commissioner H.M. Shivegowda, District Health Officer Dr. B. Basavaraj and others were present.

