3-day Kumbha Mela concludes with ‘Punya Snana’
News

3-day Kumbha Mela concludes with ‘Punya Snana’

A sea of devotees across South India witness final day

T. Narasipur: The three-day 11th edition of Kumbha Mela at Tirumakudalu Narasipur concluded with thousands of devotees taking ‘Punya Snana’ (sacred bath) in the auspicious ‘Meena and Vrushaba Lagnas’ between 9.15 am and 11.45 am at Triveni Sangama in T. Narasipur this morning.

A sea of devotees from Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took sacred bath on the final day today, which coincides with full moon day.

Apart from various Sadhus, Balayasanyasis, women, children, college students and people of all ages, District Minister G.T. Devegowda, MLA Ashwin Kumar also took holy dip in the district’s largest religious gathering event today.

Chief Minister H D. Kumaraswamy who arrived late to the event just sprinkled ‘holy water’ on his head.       

The first day of the Mela witnessed few hundreds of people and the number swelled as the day progressed. The second day of the event also saw large number of crowd.

CM prays for peace

Speaking after inaugurating the religious meet, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy described himself as neither ‘Dharma Pracharak’ nor ‘Dharma Rakshak.’ However, he said that he prayed for establishment of peace, progress, good rains and welfare of masses.

He said that he was deeply pained by the disruptive terrorist activities, Kanaganamaradi bus tragedy where innocent children were killed, other heart-rending incidents witnessed across the country.

Angry public raised slogans against the Police for prohibiting the movement of people on a floating bridge from Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple to Triveni Sangama for some time as part of bandobust due to the arrival of Chief Minister.

CM also felicitated Indian Army  personnel for building a floating bridge for the occasion.

READ ALSO  Varanasi-like 'Ganga Aarti' performed at T. Narasipur

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama’s Athmajnanandaji, Kailsa  Ashram’s Sri Jayendrapuri Swamiji, MLCs R. Dharmasena and Appajigowda, MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, DC Abhiram .G. Sankar, Assistant Commissioner H.M. Shivegowda, District Health Officer Dr. B. Basavaraj and others were present.

February 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching