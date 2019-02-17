Kumbha Mela begins at T. Narasipur

Mysuru: Hundreds of people cutting age barriers took a holy dip at Triveni Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery, Kapila and mythical Spatika Sarovara rivers, signalling the beginning of 11th edition of Kumbha Mela at Tirumakudlu Narasipur town in the district this morning.

Enthusiastic crowd, comprising youths, men, women, children, elderly, sages and balasanyasis, took the holy dip. People started arriving early in the morning in small numbers and the numbers picked up as the day progressed. The District Administration is expecting lakhs of devotees to congregate for the mega event.

The Kumbha Mela began after Anugne Punyaha Puja performed to Agasthyeshwaraswamy. Kalasha Sthapane, Abhisheka, Devatharadhane and other special pujas were also performed. Pujas were conducted in the presence of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru branch Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Bengaluru-based Kailasa Ashrama’s Jayendra Puri Swamiji, Benakanahalli Bhakta Kanakadasa Doreswamy and other Seers.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji, Kailasa Ashrama Seer Sri Jayendra Puri Swamiji and religious heads performing puja to ‘Nandi’ on the banks of Triveni Sangama as part of Kumbha Mela at T. Narasipur this morning.

The Sangama saw a rush of pilgrims from distant lands on account of the event which is considered to be one of the most sacred places popular as “Dakshina Kashi.” The Temple Town of T. Narasipur wore a festive look as pilgrims from Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru, adjoining Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh thronged the ghats to take a dip in the sacred water.

Along with the bathing ritual, devotees also performed many other rituals as there is a belief that their ancestors will be released from the cycle of rebirth and attain ultimate liberation.

The District Administration has made elaborate security arrangements for crowd management and to prevent stampedes by deploying over 1,400 security personnel, 500 Home Guards apart from roping in Scouts and Guides, NSS and student volunteers. To check crime and prevent thefts, Police were airing mike announcements to devotees to take care of their luggage and valuables. Police were also giving warning to people to move cautiously on floating bridge and other bridges set up to facilitate the movement of devotees from the banks of Agasthyeshwara Temple to Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple and to reach the islands.

balasanyasis performing rituals before a holy dip.

For easy movement of people around the Triveni Sangam, free KSRTC bus service facility has been arranged, five Police information centres, parking lots have been set up at five different locations for vehicles coming from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud and Mandya.

To maintain health and sanitation, the Town Municipal Council has also deployed enough cleaning workers, placed dustbins along the Temple Street, sprayed bleaching powder, set up toilets as well as airing announcement to devotees not to pollute the river by dumping garbage.

Both Health and Ayush departments have set up their centres armed with sufficient staff, ambulance and medicine stocks to treat the devotees. Fire and Emergency Services Department has deployed over 80 expert divers and boats to rescue the devotees in case of accidents at bathing ghats.

Hundreds of tents with food, fruit stalls and shops have sprung up along the river bank and temple surroundings. The event is likely to see a large number of footfalls of pilgrims in the next two days.

Speaking on the occasion, Kailasa Ashrama’s Jayendra Puri Swamiji said that this event was started in 1989 with support of government, various seers and saints including the then Adichunchanagiri Mutt’s late Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, Sri Sachchidananda Swamiji of Ganapathi Sachchidananda Ashrama and Suttur Mutt’s Sri Shivarathreeshwara Deshikendra Swamiji.

“Over one lakh witnessed the event three years back and this crowd may exceed this year. Various havans, pujas, yagnas, and religious meets will be conducted by various pontiffs. The event will conclude on Feb. 19 with religious meet and congregation of a large number of devotees,” he said.

Tomorrow’s event

On Feb. 18 (tomorrow), Navagraha Puja, homa, havans and Purnahuthi will held at 6 am and Sudarshana Homa at 3.45 pm. Pontiffs who arrive for the Mela will be taken out in a procession from Gunjanarasimhaswamy Temple at 4 pm.

The procession will pass through Vishwakarma Street, Bhagawan Talkies Road, Bus Stand, Link Road, and culminates at Triveni Sangam followed by Mangalavadya and folk troupe dances.

Kalasa-carrying women, Veeragase, Kamsaale and Bhajan troupes, Kombu Kahale, Veerabhadra Kunitha, Garudi Kunitha, Kolaata, Veera Makkala Kunitha, Puja Kunitha, Keelukudure, Patada Kunitha, Thamate Band Set, Seva Dal and Tableaux will be the main attraction.

