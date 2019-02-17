Rajinikanth won’t contest Lok Sabha elections

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth, who entered politics last year, said this morning that neither he nor members of Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), the precursor of his political party, would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections. In a statement, the 68-year-old actor, who is perceived to be close to the BJP, mentioned that he won’t be supporting any party or alliance in the elections.

In the statement, Rajinikanth also said that his photo and party symbol should not be used for any propaganda or campaigns. “I will not contest the Parliament election. I request all not to use my pictures for campaign purposes,” Rajinikanth said.

