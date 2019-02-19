Pulwama encounter: Army holds Press Meet ‘Ask your sons to surrender,’ army tells mothers of terrorists
Srinagar: Sending a strong message to the misguided youth of Kashmir, Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Corps Commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps,  today said that anyone who picks up a gun in Kashmir will be eliminated.

Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon at a press conference in Srinagar today warned the men in Kashmir involved in militant activities to surrender or they will be killed.

Lt. Gen. Dhillon requested mothers of Kashmir to ask their sons to surrender and get back.

“Request all mothers of Kashmir to tell their sons to surrender and get back. Anyone who has picked up the gun will be killed and eliminated unless he surrenders,” he warned.

“I would like to inform that in less than 100 hours of Pulwama terrorist attack, we have eliminated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leadership in the Valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan,” Lt. Gen. Dhillon said.

