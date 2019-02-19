‘We are not beggars’: CM H.D. Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: “We are not beggars to accept whatever number of seats the Congress party deigns to give us,” said an upset Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He was reacting to a question from the media about how Congress was ready to part only with seven seats for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, after his inspection of the Devaraja Market, near Chikkagadiyara, here this morning and said that he did not bother at the moment whether the Congress will give his party seven, six or three seats, because these political decisions will be taken at the national-level.

His only interest at the moment was to serve the people by solving their problems and not bother about seat-sharing arrangements.

MLA Nagendra upset

MLA L. Nagendra took the officials of the Mysuru City Corporation to task for not inviting him during the inspection of Devaraja Market by the Chief Minister.

He said that he came to the spot only after hearing about the CM’s presence. He caustically asked them how he being an elected representative of the Constituency was ignored when he was working for the improvement of Devaraja Market, K.R. Hospital and Maharaja’s PU College. Nagendra threatened that he would raise this issue in the Assembly as to how elected representatives were being sidelined by the officials during important occasions.

