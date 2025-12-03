30-year Lalitha Mahal lease comes with strict rules

December 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel in Mysuru is being leased out for 30 years. Under the tender conditions, the company securing the contract must first carry out a complete renovation of the building, strictly adhering to the guidelines laid down in the tender.

Only after the restoration is completed will the Government hand over full management of the property for the duration of the lease. As part of the agreement, the selected company must deposit a fixed sum with the State Government, which will remain in the Government treasury for all 30 years. The tender clearly states that if the company causes any damage to the structure or compromises its traditional architectural beauty at any point during the lease period, the Government will forfeit the deposit.

Expert committee formed: An expert committee has been constituted to oversee and guide the renovation. Under the tender conditions, the company awarded the contract must strictly follow the committee’s directions and will not be permitted to deviate from its recommendations.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has already submitted a detailed report to the State Government outlining the approved procedures for restoration.

To ensure that the Palace’s heritage and architectural integrity remain intact, the traditional expert committee will make periodic site visits to review progress and provide technical guidance.

The tender-winning company will be required to comply with every instruction issued by the committee, without exception. Further, the contract mandates that the company maintain the structure and aesthetic value throughout the entire 30-year lease period, ensuring that no harm is caused to its heritage character.

The State will then verify whether the bidder meets all eligibility norms, including a thorough check of financial records. Only after these clearances will the contract be formally awarded.