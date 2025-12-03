Lalitha Mahal set for major revival

December 3, 2025

Dec. 20 deadline for long-awaited restoration bid

Global tender route for Rs. 50 crore renovation

Private operators to restore and manage hotel

30-year lease period fixed; Rs. 4 cr. annual amount

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally, Mysuru’s iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel is poised for a major overhaul, with Dec. 20 set as final date for submitting tender applications. The tendering process is expected to conclude by March 2026, clearing the way for renovation work to begin in August 2026.

The century-old palace hotel has been steadily deteriorating due to years of inadequate maintenance.

Structural sections have weakened, plaster has peeled off in several areas and rainwater continues to seep through the roof during the monsoon.

Officials have cautioned that without urgent intervention, the heritage structure risks further and more serious damage. Taking note of the situation, the State Government has decided to move ahead with a full-scale restoration.

Expert assessments placed the renovation cost at around Rs. 50 crore. However, given financial constraints, the Government opted against direct funding.

Instead, it approved a plan to hand over both renovation and future management of Lalitha Mahal Palace to private operators through a contract — a decision already cleared by the State Cabinet.

The Palace Hotel, currently under Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR), will be restored and run by whichever company secures the global tender.

Many tender revisions

Although the tender was initiated eight months ago, several revisions were made to ensure the restoration does not compromise the palace’s architectural heritage. These repeated modifications delayed the process, leading to the new final deadline of Dec. 20.

It remains unclear how many firms have responded to the global tender. Since submissions are entirely online, JLR will open the bids only after the deadline. The company offering the highest financial return to the government will be shortlisted, in compliance with the related norms.