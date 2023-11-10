3,000 Karnataka Public Schools to be opened in State: Minister
November 10, 2023

Shivamogga: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said “3,000 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) will be opened in the State, with an estimated 300 schools planned to be opened in this academic year.”

Speaking during an educational workshop on ‘Change in Exam Pattern’ organised at Kuvempu Rangamandira on Wednesday, Madhu Bangarappa said “KPS will offer education from LKG to grade 12. However, it would be compulsory for the students to study Kannada either as first or second language. There won’t be any compromise when it comes to Kannada as ‘Medium of Instruction.’”

“A total of 43,000 guest teachers and 12,000 permanent teachers are recruited in the interest of students and 20,000 more teachers will be recruited in the coming days,” he said.

