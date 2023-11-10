4-member audit team scans bank credits, ledger entries

November 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the suspected fake bank challan scam at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), a dedicated four-member team, appointed by the MUDA Commissioner, has commenced a thorough investigation. The team has initiated its efforts by scrutinising the bank credits in MUDA’s accounts section.

The primary objective of the team is to verify whether payments related to various MUDA services, such as Khata registration/transfer of sites, issuance of CR, map and plan approvals, and issuance of Title Deeds, have been accurately credited to MUDA’s accounts at the Bank of Baroda. The team is meticulously cross checking date-wise entries of receipts in the ledger books to ensure the accuracy of bank credits and payments.

The investigation aims to compile a comprehensive list of MUDA services that were conducted without the corresponding fees being credited to the MUDA bank account. This scrutiny covers transactions from Jan. 1, 2023, onward. The team comprises MUDA Urban Planning member T.S. Shesha, Chief Accounts Officer N. Mutta, Secretary G.D. Shekar, and Executive Engineer (South) K.R. Mahesh. Their findings are expected to be submitted to the MUDA Commissioner within the next 15 days.

Simultaneously, reports suggest that three MUDA employees allegedly involved in the scam, which amounts to crores of rupees, are currently absconding. The MUDA Commissioner has reportedly instructed subordinates to issue notices to these employees at their residences, about their unauthorised absence over the past few days.

The Commissioner is taking proactive measures to ensure accountability and transparency within the organisation amidst these serious allegations.