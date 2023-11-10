Shakti Scheme brings smile on faces of circus artistes too

November 10, 2023

Jumbo Circus in city sees a large number of women watching the shows

Mysore/Mysuru: Shakti Scheme, one of the pre-poll promises of Congress Government that was launched on June 11 this year, is not just filling the coffers of State-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), but also of Jumbo Circus in Mysuru.

It may sound strange but true, with women making maximum use of Shakti Scheme that offers free travelling for women in KSRTC buses across the State, tourism industry in the State is thriving, with the tourist spots brimming with tourists in hordes, needless to say women included.

Likewise, womenfolk who came in droves to Mysuru during the recently concluded Nada Habba Mysore Dasara (Oct.15 to 24), also visited circus which has pitched the tent at the ground behind Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) at Nazarbad in the city, starting from Oct. 13.

Manager of Jumbo Circus Rajeev told Star of Mysore that “Unlike previous years, we saw a good number of women watching circus this time and continue to do so, which can be largely attributed to Shakti Scheme of the State Government. I thank the Government for making it possible, as such schemes will benefit many sections of the society.”

That apart, there has been an overwhelming response with nearly 5,000 people watching the shows daily, with each show of two-hour duration and 1,500-seat capacity being full, especially on weekends. A total of 26 items (acrobats) are performed by a team of 60 to 70 artistes, that includes those from African nations. Including the artistes and ground staff, there are total 150 people led by artiste couple Renuka of West Bengal and Vicky of Chennai, who zealously work only to entertain the visitors, promising a wholesome entertainment, said Rajeev.

The acrobats include the must watch trapeze in solo and group, aerial dance using a saree, Russian ring dance, power lifting, African fire dance, foot juggling, dog show to name a few, that keep the viewers hooked throughout the show. Amid this, there are a bunch of clowns in dwarfs, who are suffice to send kids into peals of laughter, with their rib-tickling funny acts.

With Children’s Day scheduled on Nov. 14, the circus authorities are also planning to offer a discount in ticket price for children who come in groups to watch the shows.

There will be three shows every day — 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm. Entry tickets are priced at Rs. 100, Rs. 150, Rs. 200 and Rs. 300.

The Jumbo Circus will be camping here till Nov. 20, with Chennai in Tamil Nadu being their next stop. After Chennai, they will be returning back to Karnataka, mostly Bengaluru, as per the itinerary, said Rajeev.