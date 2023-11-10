Is there a lack of accountability in critical revenue procedures?

November 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The failure of authorities to take action against MUDA officials who have provided records and services without verifying the actual receipt of funds in the MUDA account has raised suspicions and concerns.

When the public applies for site or land records, the standard procedure involves thorough verification by MUDA Zonal officers, the Special Tahsildar, office manager and case workers. After ensuring the correctness of all submitted documents and obtaining official approval through signatures, applicants receive an acknowledgment instructing them to pay the stipulated fees or charges.

Upon presenting the acknowledgement at the MUDA counter, applicants receive four copies of bank challans. They are then required to remit the payment at the Bank of Baroda Branch in MUDA premises. The Bank cashier issues one copy of the challan as an acknowledgment for the payment, retaining the other three for bank records.

Subsequently, applicants must submit a photocopy of the challan to the designated case worker in the MUDA Office. The file is then dispatched to the accounts section where officials ascertain that the fee has been paid before returning the file to the respective desk.

After further verification, the Office Manager, Tahsildar and Zonal Officer authorise the issuance of the requested records or certificates. Some complex files may also be routed through the Commissioner via the Secretary.

However, there is a critical lapse in the process where officials, including case workers, Office Managers and the Special Tahsildar, are responsible for ensuring that the payment has indeed been credited to the MUDA account in the Bank of Baroda.

Many employees believe that action should be taken against MUDA officials who have neglected their duty to verify whether the money has been credited to the MUDA account. Addressing this issue is crucial for detecting fake Bank challans and maintaining the integrity of MUDA procedures.