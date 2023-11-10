Government asks DC to investigate MUDA scams

November 10, 2023

Concerns raised over illegal allotment of sites and the resultant revenue loss

Mysore/Mysuru: In light of recent revelations exposing scams within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the State Government has taken decisive action. Dr. K. V. Rajendra, the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of MUDA, has been directed to submit a comprehensive report addressing the alleged illegal sanction of sites and issuance of sale deeds.

The Under-Secretary of the Urban Development Department, K. Latha, issued a letter dated Nov. 4, requesting Dr. Rajendra to detail the actions taken in response to the complaints received regarding these matters.

The trigger for this directive was a letter penned by P. S. Nataraj, a former MUDA employee. In his letter, Nataraj urged the initiation of legal action against former MUDA Chairmen, the previous MUDA Commissioner, the current Commissioner, Special Land Acquisition Officers and Special Tahsildars.

The alleged wrongdoing pertains to the illegal allotment of sites in developed localities on a 50:50 ratio basis to landowners who relinquished their land, instead of receiving due compensation. Despite the serious nature of the allegations, the Government had not received any report from the Mysuru DC, prompting the intervention.

Moreover, a separate complaint filed by K. Krishna on Oct. 11 sought the registration of an FIR against the current MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Special Tahsildar Shivakumar, Additional District Registrar Kavya and Realtor M.N. Manjunath. The complaint alleges the illegal allotment of sites to Manjunath, resulted in revenue loss to the Government.

The Government’s directive also questioned the delayed submission of a report regarding the illegal allotment of an alternative site in Gokulam Third Stage, the allocation of a highly valued alternative site in Hanchya-Sathagalli in place of a smaller site and the unauthorised Khata in Hinkal Survey Nos. 293 and 293/3 for the formation of Vijayanagar Third Stage.

Expressing serious concern over these lapses, the Under-Secretary’s letter emphasises the Government’s commitment to address the issues and ensuring transparency in MUDA operations. The investigation seeks to uncover the truth behind the alleged irregularities and hold accountable those responsible for any wrongdoing.