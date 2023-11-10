ADGP inspects city Police units, infrastructure

November 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Manish Kharbikar, the Additional Director General of Police for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Economic Offences, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Police infrastructure in Mysuru, along with the functioning of various units and departments. This visit was carried out in compliance with the directives issued by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Alok Mohan.

During his visit on Wednesday, the ADGP paid a visit to the office of the City Police Commissioner, where he held a meeting with officers responsible for economic offences. He also reviewed the progress of cybercrime investigations.

After the meeting, Manish Kharbikar met with the Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) from different Sub-divisions of Mysuru, as well as the Inspectors of Police Stations. He conducted a thorough evaluation of the crime rate, ongoing investigations, conviction rates, law and order and the traffic situation in the region.

Following an overnight stay in Mysuru, the ADGP was honoured with a guard of honour at the CAR Grounds yesterday. He inspected the parade and took the salute during the march past, which featured contingents from various Police units.

Subsequently, he visited the City Armed Reserve (CAR) unit and conducted inspections of the Police vehicles, the Special Branch, traffic units, the armoury, the Police Band Museum’s musical instrument collection, the Mounted Police units, the temporary Police training unit, the dog squad and the bomb squad personnel. He also evaluated their readiness and functioning in the event of incidents and emergencies.

The ADGP expressed overall satisfaction with the performance and infrastructure of these units and departments and inquired about the needs and requirements of the personnel.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, DCPs) M. Muthuraj and S. Jahnavi, CAR DCP A. Maruthi, Mounted Police Commandant Shailendra, ACPs, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and other officials were present.