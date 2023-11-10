Bengaluru rain fury: Guns, records damaged at CAR control room

November 10, 2023

Bengaluru: On Monday, Bengaluru experienced heavy rainfall that resulted in significant damage to weapons stored in the underground armoury at the City Armed Reserve (CAR)-West office in Ullal. The armoury became submerged due to the intense downpour. Police personnel faced a challenging task as they worked tirelessly to remove the rainwater that had flooded the station. According to a reliable source, a recently constructed compound gave way due to the relentless rain, allowing water to inundate the station.

CAR personnel mobilised their efforts to clear the water and promptly called for a JCB to remove the debris. Unfortunately, the arms and other materials in the storeroom suffered damage.

The control room bore the brunt of the sudden influx of rainwater, leading to extensive damage to hundreds of firearms and important documents belonging to the Police security personnel. The extent of the havoc became evident on Tuesday morning when control room staff reported for duty. Upon discovering the disarray, the staff swiftly organised and retrieved the guns and files.

Videos circulating on social media depicted weapons, including rifles and machine guns, completely immersed in water, with policemen working diligently to dry and remove the water from the arms. Officers clarified that these weapons were being cleaned in response to the intrusion of rainwater into their armoury, which had affected their weapons.

Police authorities reported that the affected weapons had been thoroughly cleaned and serviced. Approximately 500 small and large weapons, including INSAS rifles, AK-47s, SLR rifles and pistols, which had been impacted by water, underwent a comprehensive cleaning process.