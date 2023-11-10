One last chance for long repeater students to clear exams: UoM Academic Council

November 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) Academic Council, which met at the Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri this morning, has decided to give one last chance to Under graduate and Post-graduate degree students of the University who have failed to clear their exams despite double the term (3 years/2 years) of the course they are studying to give one last chance to clear the exams.

There are about 500 repeater students who are yet to clear the exams for getting their degrees.

Soon as the meeting began, Council member Prof. Anand argued that the repeater students be given one last chance to clear their exams . But another Council Member Prof. Sridhar, who opposed it, argued that the syllabus have gone through revisions and it is not correct to give another chance to such students, considering the fact that enough chances have been given to them. But after a long deliberation on the issue, the Council ultimately decided to give one last chance to failed students to clear their exams.

Another topic that was discussed in detail was the introduction of digital valuation in even semesters (2,4,6) of the University Graduate and Post-graduate exams. While some Council members supported the idea, others opposed it saying that it will have an impact on the accuracy of evaluation of a student’s answer script. Those supporting Digital evaluation, contended that such a system will save a lot of time and money, and will also help in announcing the results much quicker. They cited the example of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), which is saving Rs. 5 crore annually by adopting the digital evaluation of answer scripts. After a prolonged discussion, the Council decided to take up the matter in the coming days.

UoM Vice-chancellor Prof. N.K.Loknath, Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. K.R.Mahadevan, Finance Officer Rekha and others were present. The meeting was on when we went to the press.