Bengaluru-Mysuru belt to host ‘Knowledge Health City’

November 10, 2023

Bengaluru: In a ground-breaking move, the State Government is taking strides towards establishing Knowledge Health City, strategically positioned between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This visionary project aims to become a central hub for healthcare, education and research, with substantial economic potential.

The choice of location, between two major cities with excellent road, rail, and air connectivity, makes this project highly advantageous. Mysuru’s proximity to the State capital, Bengaluru and Bengaluru’s strategic location near Chennai-Pune Industrial Corridor further enhance the project’s appeal as a potential catalyst for economic growth.

The ‘Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City’ (KHIR) is slated to cover about 2,000 acres on the outskirts of Bengaluru, redefining the region’s global prominence. M.B. Patil, the Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, envisions the KHIR as a magnet for cutting-edge knowledge institutions, top-tier healthcare facilities, innovation hubs and advanced research centres. The initial phase of KHIR project will allocate 2,000 acres to host a world-class university, a leading hospital and advanced innovation and research facilities.

A beacon of excellence

Minister Patil emphasised the significance of the project, stating, “We have envisioned a ‘Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research City’ that will become a beacon of excellence. It is a testament to commitment to advancing knowledge, healthcare and innovation in Karnataka. This project will not only benefit the people of our State but will also attract global talent, investments, taking Bengaluru to greater heights.”

The KHIR City is set to redefine Bengaluru’s global standing by fostering the growth of cutting-edge knowledge institutions, healthcare facilities, innovation hubs and research centres, added the Minister. It will be developed to house a world-class university, a state-of-the-art hospital and advanced innovation and research facilities.

Tangible steps have already been taken by the Government, designating a site near the Bengaluru International Airport for the project’s initiation. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had allocated a substantial 10,000 acres of land in this region to establish a Sub-City. The initial phase involves utilising 2,000 acres of land, with the possibility of expansion up to 10,000 acres in the future.

Conference at Vidhana Soudha soon

Minister Patil is organising a pivotal round table conference at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru soon, featuring eminent entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, education experts and other key figures.

Distinguished personalities such as Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Health Founder Dr. Devi Shetty, Kirloskar Systems Limited Chairperson Geethanjali Kirloskar, Zerodha and Rainmatter Founder Prashant Prakash, Manipal Hospitals Regional Chief Operating Officer Dr. Deepak Venugopal, Sparsh Hospital Chairman Dr. Sharan Patil, Quest Global Board Member Aravind Melligeri and internal medicine expert Dr. Hrishikesh Krishna Srinagesh are among the prominent attendees.

This initiative holds the promise of generating numerous direct and indirect employment opportunities across various sectors. To facilitate this, establishing a clear roadmap and defining specific strategies is imperative.

The objective of the round table conference is to formulate a well-planned strategy that maximises the State’s economic benefits, making it a landmark development in the region.