34th Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament begins
Sports

34th Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament begins

Naganand, General Manager, Kaveri Gramina Bank (KGB), is seen bowling during the inauguration of the 34th Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Canara Bank, at BRBNMPL (RBI) Grounds in city yesterday.

Picture extreme below shows D. Vijaya Kumar, General Manager, Canara Bank, being introduced to the players of KGB. K.B. Geetha, AGM, Canara Bank; Srivatsa, DGM, RBI and Sriram, Chief Manager, State Bank of India (SBI) were present on the occasion.

In the inaugural match, which was 12-over a side, last year winner Canara Bank defeated KGB by 27 runs. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tourney.

November 22, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching