34th Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament begins

Naganand, General Manager, Kaveri Gramina Bank (KGB), is seen bowling during the inauguration of the 34th Inter-Bank Cricket Tournament, sponsored by Canara Bank, at BRBNMPL (RBI) Grounds in city yesterday.

Picture extreme below shows D. Vijaya Kumar, General Manager, Canara Bank, being introduced to the players of KGB. K.B. Geetha, AGM, Canara Bank; Srivatsa, DGM, RBI and Sriram, Chief Manager, State Bank of India (SBI) were present on the occasion.

In the inaugural match, which was 12-over a side, last year winner Canara Bank defeated KGB by 27 runs. A total of 16 teams are participating in the tourney.