All India U-15 FIDE Rated Open Chess: Seeded players have it easy
Seeded players V. Pranav (TN), Keshav Kothari (Kar), Jinan Jomon (Ker), Shree Krishna Pranama (Kar) and AIM Kaushik G. Iyer (Kar) registered good wins over their respective rivals and shared the lead with 2 points from 2 rounds on the opening day of the All India U-15 FIDE Rated Open Chess Tournament, conducted by Mysore Chess Club under the aegis of AICF and UKCA at the University Gymnasium Hall yesterday.

A total of 62 players are tied with two points each at the end of the second round. On the top board, V. Pranav of TN scored a well-earned win over Pratham Singh, while on second board, Keshav Kothari beat M.U. Thejas. In third board, Jinan Jomon of Kerala playing with white pieces outsmarted the challenge put up by Dhanyatha Cory of Bengaluru.

Mysuru players M. Shivanth, H.G. Pragna, S. Abhi Nayak, S. Vishwajit, M.N. Eshanvi, Dhatri Umesh and K.G.R. Anagha have scored good wins over their respective rivals and also have secured two points from two rounds. The third and fourth rounds will be played today.

RESULTS

2nd Round — V. Pranav (2) bt Pratham Singh (1), M.U. Thejas (1) lost to Keshav Kothari (2), Jinan Joman (2) bt Dhanyatha Cory (1), M. Shiva Prasad (1) lost to AIM Komal Srivatsav Sajja (2), Arhan Chethan Anand (2) bt K.R. Sara (1), Kulkarni Vaibhav (1) lost to Shree Krishna Pranama (2), V. Meenakshi Rajam (2) bt Amogh Bist (1), M.G. Preetham (1) lost to Thigarajan Tamilselvi (2), AIM Kaushik G. Iyer (2) bt S.S. Surya (1), R. Padmesh (1) lost to Raghul Saro (1).

November 22, 2018

