39,822 students to write SSLC exams from June 25 in Mysuru

June 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District is fully geared up to conduct SSLC examinations from June 25 as per the time-table announced by the State Government. Exams will be conducted following all precautionary measures.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ this morning, DDPI Panduranga dispelled doubts in the minds of parents and said that the Department was taking all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In Mysuru, 139 exam centres have been identified including 48 centres within city limits where over 39,822 students will write the examinations.

“Each room will have 18 to 20 students and those students who show symptoms of cold, cough and fever will be accommodated in special rooms. Designated special rooms have been arranged at all the centres which will be sanitised daily. The process of cleaning and spraying disinfectants will begin this week,” he said.

Elaborating further, the DDPI said that in case any Exam Superintendent, Invigilator or Squad members develop symptoms, back-up staff have also been identified. “Scouts and Guides have agreed to supply 42,000 masks for students and staff and we will procure more in case of need. Exam centres that come under quarantine zones or sealed areas will not be touched and a buffer zone has been made around the containment zones and alternative schools have been identified as exam centres,” Panduranga explained.

Apart from permanent exam centres where exams are conducted annually, this year, the Department has identified temporary centres too due to COVID concerns, he added.