Mysore University extends holiday till June 30
News

Mysore University extends holiday till June 30

June 10, 2020

Send your opinion on holding exams to: [email protected] before June 25

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has extended the holiday for all its affiliated, constituent, other jurisdictional Colleges and Post-Graduate centres  till June 30, 2020.

University Registrar Prof.R. Shivappa, in a press release, said that holidays have been declared till June 30 as the UGC is set to announce the revised academic calendar in the last week of June.

The Registrar further said that following a circular issued by the Higher Education Department, it has been decided to elicit opinion from students, their parents and the teaching fraternity on holding the exams. Accordingly, students, parents and the teaching faculty have to send their opinion via e-mail to: [email protected], before June 25, along with their name, residential address and mobile number.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching