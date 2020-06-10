Mysore University extends holiday till June 30

June 10, 2020

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has extended the holiday for all its affiliated, constituent, other jurisdictional Colleges and Post-Graduate centres till June 30, 2020.

University Registrar Prof.R. Shivappa, in a press release, said that holidays have been declared till June 30 as the UGC is set to announce the revised academic calendar in the last week of June.

The Registrar further said that following a circular issued by the Higher Education Department, it has been decided to elicit opinion from students, their parents and the teaching fraternity on holding the exams. Accordingly, students, parents and the teaching faculty have to send their opinion via e-mail to: [email protected], before June 25, along with their name, residential address and mobile number.