Bylakuppe Golden Temple closed for visitors till Aug.26

June 10, 2020

Bylakuppe: As the number of COVID-19 positive cases are still on the rise, Namdroling Monastery (the Golden Temple) in Bylakuppe has decided to remain closed for the visitors until Aug.26, 2020, according to a press release from the Monastery General Secretary.

“Our Monastery has taken this decision to ensure the safety for everyone from the virus, as ‘prevention is better than cure.’ The only way to contain the spread of the virus and to flatten the curve is to maintain physical distancing as advised by the global health experts. We really need to follow this advice sincerely as a measure of precaution because it is the only vaccine the world has right now. Our Monastery encourages everyone to wear face masks, wash hands frequently and drink more warm water,” adds the press release.