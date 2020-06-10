Bylakuppe Golden Temple closed for visitors till Aug.26
COVID-19, News

Bylakuppe Golden Temple closed for visitors till Aug.26

June 10, 2020

Bylakuppe: As the number of COVID-19 positive cases are still on the rise, Namdroling Monastery (the Golden Temple) in Bylakuppe has decided to remain closed for the visitors until Aug.26, 2020, according to a press release from the Monastery General Secretary.

“Our Monastery has taken this decision to ensure the safety for everyone from the virus, as ‘prevention is better than cure.’ The only way to contain the spread of the virus and to flatten the curve is to maintain physical distancing as advised by the global health experts. We really need to follow this advice sincerely as a measure of precaution because it is the only vaccine the world has right now. Our Monastery encourages everyone to wear face masks, wash hands frequently and drink more warm water,” adds the press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching