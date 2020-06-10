IPS Officer Roopa Moudgil launches KSOU’s online coaching for competitive exams

June 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Online coaching classes for competitive exams, conducted by Competitive Examination Coaching Centre (CECC) of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), was inaugurated at KSOU auditorium yesterday.

A total of 447 aspirants had registered for coaching classes earlier in the month of February, before the lockdown, but in the wake of Corona pandemic, KSOU is conducting classes online for the next 50 days from 11 am to 1 pm.

D. Roopa Moudgil, Inspector General of Police, Railways Department, Bengaluru, after launching the programme online from Bengaluru, addressed the participants and shared her personal experiences as an aspirant for IPS exam.

Stating that there was not much knowledge about IAS and IPS exams kind of competitive exams in Karnataka at a time when she was taking up the exam, Roopa Moudgil said that one must have clear goal to succeed. “Instead of wasting time on social networking sites, one must utilise online classes properly. Success is for sure in any competitive exams if one prepares for it considering it a penance,” she added.

Additional Regional Commissioner K.M. Gayathri, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that one should have confidence to face exams. Confidence will enhance the learning skills, she added.

Mentioning that she studied at a Government School in Kannada medium, she said that there was no much facility during her learning days and the present generation was getting all study materials sitting at their homes.

Suggesting on answering in competitive exams, she said: “Soon after seeing a question paper, one should decide how much time has to be given to each question.”

KSOU VC Prof. S. Vidyashankar, who was in Bengaluru on duty, too spoke online and informed that amidst Corona crisis, all the necessary arrangements for online coaching was made just in a span of a week.

“As an alternative to Zoom app, we have been successful in developing a better voice and visual online facility. Dy.CM Dr. Ashwath Narayan has also appreciated our work. KSOU is emerging as a best platform in online teaching and even the students are utilising the facility in an effective manner,” he said expressing happiness that already coaching has been completed to K-SET exams using online mode.

KSOU Registrar Prof. Lingaraj Gandhi, Coaching Centre Co-ordinator Jainahalli Satyanarayana Gowda, Scholar Dr. Selvapillai Iyengar and others were present.