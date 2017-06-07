KSOU Derecognition: Meeting on June 20 in New Delhi

Mysuru: In a major relief to over 90,000 students from Mysuru and other parts of the country, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) is all set to get back University Grants Commission (UGC) recognition for its courses. A meeting has been arranged with the UGC and KSOU authorities on June 20 in New Delhi.
The UGC withdrew its recognition to KSOU from 2012-13 through a public notice in June 2015. Since then, KSOU has been making efforts to get back the recognition. The courses were de-recognised on June 15, 2015 for violating jurisdiction and other guidelines.
Speaking to SOM this morning, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Shivalingaiah said that he, along with Additional Chief Secretary Rathna Prabha, will meet the UGC Chairman Prof. Ved Prakash and other authorities on June 20 to discuss the issue. “We are sure that KSOU will get back its recognition except for technical courses,” he said.
He said that the University had given priority for the renewal of the UGC recognition and fulfilled all the requirements, besides establishing a transparent system. “We have shifted to Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-based governance and from an informal complicated procedure to a rationalised simple procedure.
“The UGC had laid 21 conditions and we have fulfilled all of them and have submitted detailed compliance reports along with documents to the UGC. We have asked for retrospective recognition from 2013 and advance recognition for 2016-2017 and 2017-2018,” he revealed.
“We have urged the UGC to delink KSOU in-house academic programmes (non-technical) from academic programmes of the Academic Collaborative Institutions and thereby enable us to continue admissions for our in-house academic programmes (non-technical). While we will get recognition for non-technical curses, we may not get recognition for technical courses,” Prof. Shivalingaiah said.
“Due to de-recognition of courses, the KSOU could not admit students for two years and we are facing a financial crisis. The only source of income for KSOU is the fees paid by the students,” he said and added that his June 20 visit to New Delhi will be his 12th visit. “I have personally visited the UGC on 11 occasions and apprised the authorities regarding the renewal of the recognition,” he added.
KSOU authorities have sought permission to admit students to 66 courses including undergraduate, post-graduate, PG diploma, certificate and Ph.D programmes.
LEGAL CELL
Interestingly, more than 150 KSOU students who were not able to complete their courses due to derecognition and those who have not procured certificates have filed cases in various courts across the country. “Almost every other day we get a notice from the court and this has forced us to constitute a separate legal cell to deal with those cases. Some students even have approached consumer courts against us,” Prof. Shivalingaiah added.
PROBE BEGINS
The investigation team that was constituted to probe the irregularities in the KSOU began its probe this morning. It may be mentioned here that the State Government had constituted various district teams to probe into the scams in 17 Universities including Mysore University and KSOU in city.
M.A. Ahmed John, Under-Secretary, Higher Education (Universities) had issued an order about the probe teams on Jan. 20, 2017. Though the order was issued in January, the probe began today at the KSOU Administration Block.
The probe team is headed by Additional DC (ADC) T. Venkatesh and comprises KSOU Registrar Dr. K.G. Chandrashekar, KSOU Accounts Officer (Finance Officer) A. Kadir Pasha, Mysuru City Corporation Accounts Officer Krishnaswamy and KSOU Deputy Registrar M.S. Ramananda.
The probe team will review administrative matters, construction activities, works contracts and financial transactions along with physical inspection. The government order, however, does not direct the team from where or from which period the irregularities must be probed.
The students those who are enrolled in technical courses they must get relief.
S.. From 2.5 year we are waiting for Btech exam but no sign of exam from ksou.
Ho we are waiting from long time
Request you to take more attention on this. Technical students also need to get the rights.. And we students not getting any updates from KSOU. Update news to each institute and share with us. And also request to conduct all exams immediately because we have already lose our 2years. That is badly affected our career growth also. Pls take it more serious and give a better solution to us.
THE STUDENTS ARE NOT TO BE BLAMED FOR CHOOSING TECHNICAL SUBJECTS FOR STUDYING.SO THOSE WHO HAVE ALREADY COMPLETED THE COURSE AND ADMITTED TO THE COURSE BUT NOT COMPLETED THE COURSE DUE TO DE-RECOGNITION SHOULD NOT BE VICTIMISED FOR UNIVERSITY’S FAULT, IF ANY.
please give us some relif sir
My self Gourab Biswal from odisha.
How I’ll get the original B-Tech Main certificate & Migration certificate?
I’ve completed B-tech in Electrical in the year 2014-2015.It’s very necessary for me.
Hi..have you received provisional certificate? I have also completed my BTech in Electrical Eng by 2014 and I got the provisional certificate. As per High Court order the provisional certificate is valid until the convocation issued by varsity.
Can u please send the case details I have filed a case against the uni. In high court send me the details if possible ravinderkanwal144 @gmail.com
We met Registrar Mr Chandrashekhar of KSOU on 10-06-2017 along with Chartered Account Sri.Abhishekh with one mr Yellappa who is seeking provisional Degree certificate. Sri.Yellappa adavi Halli has produced All the 8 semister Marks card before registrar.He stated that he has completed BTech Degree from a College Sponsored by KSOU at TUMKUR. The prescribed Laboratories are from Existing Engineering colleges.Examiners are conducted by appointed invigilators as per prescribed norms. Exam conducted as per norms duly issuing Admission tickets for Exam.
The detailed prescribed syllabus and the Question papers, valued Marks sheets exhibitted before Registrar.As per facts reflected on record it is
felt that it is a valid case to be issued for Provisional Degree certificate.But for the controversies the registrar tried to give evasive and illusive
replies which were only wrong exercise.
The registrar said it is invalid certificate, and Now all the 8semisters marks cards is awaste paper.
The question put to Registrar was that KSOU is party to issue such invalid certificates as it is certified and signed by them.
The registrar further said they donot covered by AICTE&UGC approval.
The litigant said then how can you allow such colleges to conduct exams collecting fees from KSOU.
wken irregularity committed by such colleges are known to KSOU irregularity is continued even beyond sevreal years. when such being the case
it is deemed permission from KSOU.
KSOU should have stopped as soon as it came to know the irregularities suugesting remedies to UGC&AICTE.
It should not have allowed the collegges to continue irregularities and to conduct Exams.
Therefore the Right students are sufferring in the hands of KSOU for no fault of them.(Applicable to right Students.
Those who played mischief does not come under thw purview of this comments.)
Tehe registrar suggested to approach appropriate forum to redress the litigants grievance.
Sri.Yellappa is SC candidate comes from Remote place in North karnataka from Koppal district.
I really pity his efforts in vain.He is a Diploma holder in Civil engineering from a Regular Poly technic.
How it is possible? based on the university & collaborative institutions announcement students had been enrolled in various course.How they can tell all the mark sheets are waste? They only responsible for the irregularities and they have to find out a better solution for existing students…..
I completed my Master degree in sociology in saction 2013 to2015.i received only 1st year marksheet but 2nd year marksheet and degree not received .please help me to provide marksheet and degree
i have completed my mba at the age of 52 and wrote the exam in the month of february 2017 and the result is still pending what is going on in ksou whether they have got approval from ugc no body replying in the study centre in chennai
What is the name of study center??
Hi Kathik,
Do you work in KSOU? If yes, please help me to get my degree. I am unable to get my degree as KSOU says that study center should sent request for degree and marksheets and the study center says that we do not deal with KSOU anymore. KSOU should issue me my degree as I was indirectly their student.
Please help….
Where is you study center?
No…I am not a KSOU employee. I am also waiting for my convocation (B tech ).I have received my provisional certificate in November 2016.Let see what will be the outcome of 20th meeting with UGC….
How could you get it. I M trying from last 2 years for ppc.
Through the study centre Bharat Postgraduate college (Chennai)
Hi,
I am Jatindra Mishra from Odisha. I have completed MCA from KSOU. I have got the provisional certificate, still waiting for the convocation certificate to get to. Request to provide the convocation certificate at the earliest.
when you got the provisional because i am not getting so please advice 09933237007
Hi,
I am Jatindra Mishra from Odisha. I have completed MCA from KSOU on 2014. I have got the provisional certificate, still waiting for the convocation certificate to get to. Its almost 3yrs since i haven’t got my convocation. Request to provide the convocation certificate at the earliest.
SIR,
I HAD COMPLETED MY GRADUATION IN 2013-15 WHAT ABOUT US AND OUR DEGREE/ GRADUATION CERTIFICATE
PLEASE THINK ABOUT OUR SITUATION WE ARE STUDY WITH OUR PART TIME JOB.
HOW THE ADMINISTRATION OF KSOU PLAYING WITH OUR FUTURE AND HARDWORK.
I DONT KNOW WHAT IS THE MISTAKE OF THE STUDENTS THIS DE-RECONGNITION PROGRAMME.
ONE MISTAKE BY US WE WERE CHOOSED THE KSOU FOR OUR FUTURE.
PLEASE SAVE US.
THANK YOU
sir i am md ajaz ahmad i am student in karanatka state open university i have completed three year diploma in mechanical engineering since 2013 but i have not Recived provisional certificate plzzz coorate me sir plzzz given my provisional certificate
I have completed pgdca 2015-2016 from KSOU but I have got only 1st semester marksheet.
I start my m.tech from 2013 batch but my last semester exam not conducted till now my roll number is 13771FMTEL0013
Hi I’m Asish Ghosh from West Bengal completed ma degree in 2015.nowI am selected as a PG teacher in West Bengal school service commission.tomorrw will happen my verification.dont know what happen.
Technical students of KSOU also have same right as well as non technical, so pointout matter jointly.
hi
what is the procedure for getting degree and migration certificate, i have completed m.tech from KSou(algol trust). but now on trust website no information about ksou. is any other procedure ?
sir i am your ksou of student JAGDISH CHAND ——BA- 1st,2nd,&3rd pass please consolated cerficate finaly with migration certificate,&my BA FINAL DEGREE————- MY BA- ROLL-NO.–12247BA1013008 . PLEASE SEND CERTIFICAETE——-JULY–2015
They are saying recognition only for non technical courses. Tech courses May not get the recognition here ugc and state govt both are playing with students I don’t know why ugc didn’t noticed the students regarding technical courses they noticed in public after 2 years ….
I got my provisional after visiting the university at mysore.It is a pain if you dont stay near to mysore. i travelled from pune to mysore to request for provisional. you need to try if you want it.drop a mail to ” [email protected] ” his name is suresh K J. i got my provisional in Sep 2016 after i visited university twice with all my marksheets for 6 semester. who all are waiting for provisional cert i would recommend you to drop him a mail and if he says you can get provisional then dont ask your institues to proceed for it,just visit university directly and dont forget to take contact number of someone from university to know what is the status of application.
