Aadhaar, Voters ID and APL cards to come under Janasevaka Scheme

June 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Services such as inclusion of name in electoral roll, Aadhaar registration and APL ration cards have been included in Janasevaka Scheme, which was launched by Karnataka Government in February this year.

Speaking to press persons on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala Minister S. Suresh Kumar said, “The respective Departments have agreed to this and these services will begin functioning under this Scheme very soon.”

“Currently, Janasevaka Scheme has been implemented in a few Assembly Constituencies of Bengaluru including Rajajinagar, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Dasarahalli. The Scheme provides over 50 services such as issue of caste and income certificates, senior citizens pension etc. Services such as inclusion of name in electoral roll, Aadhaar registration and APL ration cards will also be brought under this scheme in the very near future,” he said.

“Considering the troubles faced by senior citizens to avail Aadhaar number and updates, we have decided to include this under the Scheme. Nowadays, Aadhaar card is essential for every citizen. Due to Coronavirus, aged and sick persons are unable to come out of their residences. It is also advisable for them to stay away from crowd and maintain their safety amid the Coronavirus pandemic. In this current situation, home delivery of these services would ensure protection from the disease,” he added.

Suresh Kumar also advised other Ministers and Government Officers to create awareness among general public about Janasevaka Scheme and recommencement of these services.

Janasevaka under the Sakala Scheme is a programme to avail the benefits of Government Schemes at the doorstep. Sakala aims to ensure in-time delivery of services to citizens by practising innovative and efficient management systems through capacity building in Government and empowering citizens to exercise their right to service.