PWD Contractor fined Rs. 10,000 for dumping construction debris on Govt. land

June 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on a PWD Contractor for dumping construction debris on a Government land.

The PWD Contractor, who had dumped the debris on the Government land after demolishing his old house, is Chandrashekar of Chikkaharadanahalli coming under MCC Zone-2 limits.

About eight to 10 tractor loads of construction debris was already dumped on the Government land. MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj said that MCC Environmental Engineer Spoorti, Health Inspector Basavaraj and staff caught the tractor while it was dumping another load of debris on Monday.

Permission has to be taken from the MCC by paying the prescribed fee to demolish old building in MCC limits and the construction debris has to be dumped in the place notified by the MCC and it cannot be dumped in any other place. The public are urged to inform MCC officials if they come across people dumping debris or any kind of wastes in public places.

Will Ring Road be free

from waste dumps?

Meanwhile, the public said that construction debris and all kinds of wastes were being dumped along the sides of the Outer Ring Road and the MCC officials catch the offenders and fine them only when they see such incidents and let others go scot free. This has resulted in large quantity of wastes being dumped on vacant plots and on roadsides in Vijayanagar and surrounding areas, they added.

Wastes such as construction debris, waste from mutton and chicken stalls, waste from poultry farms, carcass of dead animals etc., are being dumped indiscriminately along the Outer Ring Road and it looks like the ‘Cleanest City’ is surrounded by garbage and other wastes. While the MCC says that the place does not come under it, Gram Panchayats say that they cannot manage the issue resulting in the issue remaining as a problem.

Urban Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who chaired a meeting of officials in city recently, had instructed the officials to dispose of the waste with the help of MCC. The residents should also do their bit by segregating dry and wet wastes at source and then hand over the same to the Pourakarmikas, who come to collect the garbage daily. But such things are not happening at the moment and heaps of wastes are growing day-by-day.