20 live .303 bullets found underwater in Kapila River

June 10, 2020

Who has the remaining 30 bullets from T. Narasipur Police Station? Probe on

Nanjangud: The case of 50 missing .303 bullets from T. Narasipur Police Station is turning out to be not less than an on-screen blockbuster. First, the bullets were found missing, second, two cops were suspended, third, one of the cops staged a suicide drama and now, 20 live bullets have been found deep inside Kapila River in Nanjangud.

Fifty bullets were found missing from the vaults of the Station when personnel from Mysuru District Armed Reserve Police visited the T. Narasipur Police Station on May 23 to take stock of the weaponry. An FIR was lodged and the Police Station Writer Krishnegowda and Writer Ningaraju were kept under suspension as the Station Writer is responsible for arms and other assets.

After the case came to light and after an FIR was booked against Krishnegowda, he staged a high drama faking a suicide attempt by jumping into Kapila River, only to escape through another route and was caught from a haystack near Hunsur. He was brought to Mysuru by a team led by Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde and a special team began grilling Krishnegowda.

During intense interrogation, the investigators were told by Krishnegowda that he had thrown the bullets into Kapila River. The suspended cop told the probe team that he had taken this step as he wanted to take ‘revenge’ on his predecessor at the same Station as he was not in good terms with him (Krishnegowda), said sources.

Based on the clues given by Krishnegowda, the probe team headed by Additional SP P.V. Sneha went near the spot where the cop told them that he had disposed of the bullets and summoned expert divers to fish out the bullets. Krishnegowda was taken to the spot where he threw the bullets near Devaraja Urs Bridge (old Railway Bridge).

After a two-hour search, 20 bullets of .303 rifles were found. The entire bridge surroundings were sealed amidst tight security. During further interrogation, it was revealed that Krishnegowda had thrown only 20 bullets into the river. The probe team grilled the cop and have got some clues regarding the remaining 30 bullets and the team members have expressed confidence that they will recover the bullets soon.

Live bullets were supplied to T. Narasipur Police Station from the Mysuru Police Armoury for .303 rifles and the bullet count was recorded at 2,500. As these are arms and ammunition, periodic audits will be held. During one such audit, Dy.SP Satish of Mysuru District Armed Reserve Police visited the T. Narasipur Police Station on May 23 to take stock of the weaponry when he found that 50 live bullets were missing and the bullet count was listed as 2,450.

After the live bullets were found missing, Nanjangud Sub-division Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde lodged a Police complaint (FIR 149/2020) at the same Police Station under IPC Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and Section 380 (theft).

The case assumed significance as the bullets were found missing inside a Police Station and considering the seriousness of the offence, Mysuru SP C.B. Ryshyanth had placed two cops under suspension. As his earlier remand had ended, Krishnegowda was produced before the T. Narasipur Court last Monday and the cop was remanded again to Police custody till June 16.