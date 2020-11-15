Gram Panchayat member sets his pregnant wife ablaze

November 15, 2020

T. Narasipur: An incident of a Gram Panchayat (GP) Member allegedly killing his pregnant wife by pouring kerosene on her and setting her ablaze has been reported from Bannur Police limits yesterday.

The deceased is Shanthamma (22) and the accused is Ramesh, a member of Doddamulagodu Gram Panchayat. The complaint states that Ramesh, along with his mother Ningamma, uncle Javaraiah and others, had set Shanthamma ablaze.

A B.Ed graduate, Shanthamma, daughter of Kalinga Swamy and a resident of Ashokapuram in Nanjangud, was given in marriage to Ramesh two years ago and Ramesh was given Rs. 50,000 cash and 60 grams gold as dowry at the time of marriage.

According to the complaint lodged by Shanthamma’s father Kalinga Swamy, Ramesh used to pester Shanthamma to bring Rs. 5 lakh from her parents as he wanted to contest for the Gram Panchayat election. The complaint further stated that Kalinga Swamy had held a panchayat and had advised Ramesh.

Kalinga Swamy has further stated in the complaint that on Friday at 10 pm, Ramesh and his family members had fought with his daughter Shanthamma, who had called him over the phone and informed about it. Kalinga Swamy had informed his daughter that he would come on Saturday, but at about 10 am on Saturday, a person from Doddamulagodu had called Kalinga Swamy’s brother Krishna and informed him that Shanthamma had set herself on fire and had died. Kalinga Swamy has accused Ramesh and his family members of killing his daughter Shathamma by setting her on fire for dowry. Meanwhile, Ramesh and his family members have gone absconding.

Bannur Police, who have registered a case under IPC Section 302, 498A and 304B, have launched a hunt to nab absconding Ramesh and others.

Dy.SP Prabhakar Rao Shinde, T. Narasipur Circle Inspector Lava, Bannur Sub-Inspector Puneeth and staff visited the spot.