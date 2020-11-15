CM launches All India Co-operative Week

November 15, 2020

Mysuru’s Lalitha G.T. Devegowda among 30 ‘Sahakara Ratna’ awardees

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the Indian Co-operative sector is strongest in the world, with nearly 8 lakh Co-operative institutions in the country having over 28 crore members.

He was speaking after conferring ‘Sahakara Ratna’ award to over 30 top Co-operators at the 67th All India Co-operative Week organised by Karnataka State Co-operative Federation, which he inaugurated at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

Highlighting the global contribution of India to the Co-operative sector, Yediyurappa said that Karnataka has over 45,000 Co-operative institutions with more than 2 crore members. Maintaining that the Government is planning to advance Rs. 15,000 crore loan to over 15 lakh people under the Prime Minister’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aimed at empowerment of the economically backward sections of the society, the CM declared that the Centre will release Rs. 4,750 crore as the first instalment towards strengthening of the Co-operative sector in the State.

Thanking the Co-operation Department and the Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar for donating Rs. 53 crore for the CM’s COVID-19 Fund, he said that the Department has caught national attention for distributing Rs. 3,000 to each of the over 42,000 ASHA workers in the State as COVID-19 incentive.

Observing that Co-operative institutions are itself an economy, Yediyurappa said that the strengthening of the sector will boost the economy.

Lauding the role of the Co-operative Department during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period when it took measures for distribution of ration kits and food packets to migrant workers, the CM re-asserted that the Government was committed for the strengthening of the Co-operative sector. Pointing out that the Centre has released Rs. 1,700 crore to NABARD under the Special Liquidity Facility to DCC Banks, he called upon the members of Co-operative Societies to make good use of this financial assistance.

Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar, who delivered the keynote address, said that the All India Co-operative Week provides an opportunity for expansion of the sector.

Over 30 top Co-operators from across the State, including Mysuru’s K. Lalitha G.T. Devegowda, President, Karnataka State Co-operative Credit Societies Federation, Bengaluru and President of Hunsur-based Lakshmi Women’s Multi-purpose Co-operative Bank, were conferred the prestigious ‘Sahakara Ratna’ award on the occasion.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok and other dignitaries released a handbook on the activities of the Co-operative Federation and a special issue of the news letter of the Co-operation Department.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary and MLA S.R. Vishwanath and a host of officials were present.