No shadow boxing among Netas and DC: Minister Somashekar

May 29, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Ruling out shadow boxing between the elected representatives and bureaucracy in the district, Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar said everyone is working in tandem with the sole aim of defeating COVID-19 pandemic in Mysuru. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here this morning.

Asked whether he liked the style of functioning of the DC, the Minister said the question of he liking or disliking her style of working does not arise as the aim before them was to banish the Coronavirus. There was nothing wrong in MP Pratap Simha asking the DC to visit rural areas in the interest of people’s health and not out of personal enmity.

“Though I am the District in-Charge Minister, any MLA or MP or other elected representatives can give their suggestions. I am open to any suggestion given by anyone if it is in the interest of society at large,” he said.