GTD is like a father figure to me, he has every right to chide me: MP

May 29, 2021

‘I have proven my might with my work’

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking MLA G.T. Devegowda’s criticism in his stride, MP Pratap Simha said that if one considers transferring an officer as a way to prove one’s might, he does not need that kind of prowess. “I have proven my might as an MP with my work. When the first time I was elected, I got 30,000 votes and as I have done good work and have proved myself, the people of Mysuru and Kodagu have elected me for the second time and I won by a margin of 1 lakh, 40,000 votes. What else can I show to prove my might,” he asked.

“In politics it is common to transfer officers from one place to another. But I consider this as a mean task. I know my strength and have shown it through my works. I don’t need to transfer or blame the officials. I am maintaining good rapport with officials, even with the DC. I had only told her to visit the rural areas where COVID cases are rising. What wrong did I do,” he asked.

“When the Chamarajanagar tragedy happened, I was the one who stood behind the Mysuru DC when allegations were levelled against her that 24 persons died as Mysuru did not supply oxygen to Chamarajanagar. No one spoke in her favour then,” he said.

“If COVID cases are under control, then why was the lockdown extended? It is because the problem exists. It is inevitable to visit the rural areas to resolve the issue. I have appreciated the people who do their best. I have lauded Congress MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath, JD(S) MLAs Mahadev and S.R. Mahesh and also BJP MLA B. Harshavardhan. Mahesh has established a 200-bed facility with his own fund. I definitely appreciate people who do good work,” Pratap Simha said.

“Devegowda is a straight forward person and I know him well. He is like a father figure to me. He has every right to chide me. Yes, I lauded MLA S.R. Mahesh for his good work and my intention is not to demean anybody. I cannot help if anyone misconstrues my words,” the MP said.