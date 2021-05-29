Work cordially with officers, GTD tells MP Pratap Simha

May 29, 2021

‘Both CM and PM listen to you. Prove your might by transferring the DC if you are unhappy’

Mysore/Mysuru: Irked by certain statements made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha against Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri and about COVID management in all Taluks of Mysuru by MLAs, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said that the MP must not give statements that cause rift between elected representatives and officers of the district.

“Pratap Simha must stop giving statements day in and day out confusing the people. Rather, he must join hands with the officers for a united fight against the pandemic,” the MLA said.

Speaking to reporters after donating an ambulance and launching COVID Mitra at Dattagalli in city yesterday, GTD unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on the MP and said, “Both Chief Minister and Prime Minister listen to you. You should not be making loose statements to gain publicity. Prove your might by transferring the DC if you are unhappy with her work. But stop criticising the administration in public as it will create confusion in the minds of people. Nothing is achieved with media statements. There seems to be some personal vendetta behind your statements,” GTD said.

MLAs doing a better job

Apparently peeved over Pratap Simha’s statement lauding his bête noire and K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh for going out of the way to help COVID-19 patients in his Constituency, GTD said that the local MLAs are doing a better job than Simha who is only good at making noise. “The MP has claimed that except K.R. Nagar MLA all other 10 MLAs in the district are not working. It is not possible for the people’s representatives to work without the officers who actually implement various schemes and programmes of the Government. The MP must remember that the elected representatives get credit because of the sincere officers,” he said.

“All local MLAs are spending money from their own pockets for the convenience and good of the people from their Constituencies. The MP is issuing statements without any logic. As a local MP how much has he spent from his own pocket?” GTD questioned.

Suspicious moves

“Pratap Simha was in full praise for the DC till recently and now suddenly he is speaking against her. This gives rise to suspicion in the minds of people and the official machinery gets demoralised. The MP is creating differences among the officials. He has taken the responsibility of oxygen and Remdesivir Task Force from the last eight to 10 days. Before he took charge, wasn’t the administration working? Is it possible to control COVID in a day or two?” Devegowda questioned.

“DC Rohini Sindhuri, MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and a host of other officers in MCC and district level are doing a good job. In fact, COVID Mitra was the DC’s idea that has worked now. Even District Minister S.T. Somashekar has called for all-round cooperation and all elected representatives are working towards that goal. We must support officers in this time of crisis,” he added.

A laughing stock

“It is the Opposition that should be talking about the failures of the District Administration if any. On the contrary, Pratap Simha of the ruling party is talking about it. Why should he give newspaper statements which lead to confusion? As a result Mysuru is becoming a laughing stock,” GTD regretted.

Not the time to change the CM

When his attention was drawn to the reports that there is likely to be a change of leadership in Karnataka, GTD opined, “People are dying because of Coronavirus and what is the need for a change in leadership now. Some of the BJP leaders are rushing to New Delhi to complain against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He is doing a fair job and we need to allow him to work.”